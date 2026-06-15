These AI tools make meeting follow-ups easier
What's the story
Virtual meetings have become a mainstay of modern workplaces, but they often make it difficult to capture all the important details. AI tools for meeting note-taking solve this problem by automatically recording, transcribing, summarizing, and organizing conversations. They let you focus on discussions without the distraction of typing notes. These tools boost productivity by ensuring no critical information is lost during meetings.
#1
Granola: Hybrid note-taking solution
Granola provides a unique combination of human notes and AI-generated context. While in a meeting, you can write rough points, which are then expanded by Granola with relevant details from the transcript. With this, you will have both accuracy and a personal touch in your meeting notes. It is especially useful for those who prefer detailed, but personalized, documentation of their discussions.
#2
Zoom AI companion: Built-in automation
Zoom AI Companion is an excellent tool for teams already on Zoom, considering how effortlessly it integrates with the platform. It transcribes meetings, highlights key points, extracts action items, and creates summaries on its own. Its compatibility with other major meeting platforms makes it ideal for mixed-workplace environments. Custom summary templates further customize notes based on the type of meeting, like one-on-ones or client calls.
#3
Otter.ai: Reliable transcription service
Otter.ai takes the cake for the speed of transcription and well-organized meeting summaries. It captures action items, highlights, and speaker-based notes in real time, which comes in handy for team members joining late or looking for a quick recap after a call. Its reliability makes it a go-to choice for anyone looking for a trustworthy transcription service.
Tip 4
Jamie & Fireflies.ai: Collaborative note systems
For teams looking for collaborative note systems, Jamie offers structured notes by topic, along with full transcripts and action items with assignees, for quick follow-ups. Fireflies.ai, on the other hand, provides searchable transcripts and meeting intelligence, which come in handy when you have to review past conversations all the time. Both tools serve teams that prefer organized summaries and easy access to records.