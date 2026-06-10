AI tools every copywriter should know about
What's the story
AI tools are revolutionizing copywriting by increasing productivity through seamless research, drafting, editing, and optimization. The tools eliminate repetitive tasks, enabling writers to concentrate on strategy and creativity. With a combination of general-purpose AI writers and specialized tools for SEO and quality control, copywriters can streamline their workflow to a great extent. Here's a look at some AI tools that enhance copywriting productivity.
Tip 1
General drafting with AI writers
For initial drafts and ideation, general-purpose AI writers like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are extremely effective. These tools can quickly generate outlines, headlines, ad copy, email drafts, and variations. They make for a strong foundation for producing content quickly by giving you multiple options to choose from or refine further. This way, you save time during the brainstorming phase while ensuring diverse content ideas.
Tip 2
Specialized tools for marketing teams
Jasper is especially useful for marketing teams, given its emphasis on keeping the brand voice consistent and simplifying content workflows. It not only keeps the tone consistent across different content pieces but also promotes teamwork among writers. Likewise, Copy.ai comes in handy for sales and marketing copy that needs to be iterated quickly across formats. These niche tools serve selective requirements in marketing.
Tip 3
SEO-focused copywriting solutions
When it comes to SEO-focused copywriting, Writesonic, Scalenut, Surfer, and NeuralText offer practical solutions. These tools help with targeting keywords and optimizing content to rank higher on search engines. They offer search-driven briefs that guide writers to craft content that is likely to rank higher in search results, while also converting effectively.
Tip 4
Polishing content with quality control tools
Grammarly and QuillBot are useful tools for polishing drafts before submission or publication. They help improve grammar, tone, readability, and sentence clarity. This can save a lot of time during the editing process. Plus, Wordtune offers quick rephrasing options when needed, ensuring the desired tone and tighter wording are achieved effortlessly.