These AI tools are a boon for musicians

AI tools are revolutionizing the music production scene by allowing composers to create original ideas, break through creative blocks, and polish tracks with little effort. These platforms leverage extensive datasets to recommend melodies, chords, and complete arrangements. They democratize the creation of high-quality music for novices and pros alike, sometimes in a matter of seconds. Here is a look at some AI tools that make creative music compositions easy.

#1 Aiva: Versatile music generation assistant AIVA is another top-notch AI music generation assistant that can create songs in over 250 styles. It uses deep learning, trained on thousands of tracks, across genres including classical, hip-hop, RnB, and metal to create music. You can upload audio or MIDI influences and edit generated tracks with a built-in MIDI piano roll. The tool offers downloads in different formats, mixing AI suggestions with hands-on control for easy customization.

#2 Soundraw: Beginner-friendly royalty-free music Soundraw provides a beginner-friendly alternative to create royalty-free background music. You pick the genre, mood, tempo, theme, and key, or upload samples, and it generates unlimited tracks in an instant. Paid plans allow you to use them commercially without any technical hurdles, making it perfect as a base for further human refinement.

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#3 Beatoven.ai: Quick inspiration through text prompts Beatoven.ai provides quick inspiration by allowing you to describe the type of background music you want in text prompts. It instantly creates unique, royalty-free tracks ideal for videos, podcasts, and games. The intuitive interface supports MP3 or WAV downloads on a pay-per-track or subscription model.

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