How to make the most of your work breaks

AI can turn work breaks into creative opportunities, providing a quick reset for your mind. Instead of scrolling aimlessly, you can use AI tools to generate ideas, create visuals, draft reflections, or partake in short, focus-boosting activities. It helps you return to work, refreshed and inspired. Using general-purpose AI assistants and specialized tools for visual creativity and content creation, breaks become more productive and fun.

Tip 1 Quick ideas with ChatGPT or Google Gemini ChatGPT and Google Gemini are great tools for generating quick break ideas between work. The AI assistants can suggest five-minute break ideas, journaling prompts, or creative challenges to keep your mind occupied. Commonly used for brainstorming and creativity support, they give fast inspiration on short breaks, allowing you to get back to your work with renewed focus and energy.

Tip 2 Visual creativity with Canva AI and Adobe Firefly If you are into visual creativity during breaks, Canva AI and Adobe Firefly are both excellent options. Canva AI creates images from text prompts, whereas Adobe Firefly provides generative fill and text-to-image generation. They both make mood boards, or just fun desktop backgrounds, super easy to create.

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Tip 3 Content creation with Jasper and Notion AI Jasper comes in handy when you want to draft short captions or micro-stories on the go, maybe during a break. Notion AI can summarize your thoughts or organize the creative sparks in your mind into lists. Essentially, these tools let you create polished pieces in no time, without putting in much effort.

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