These AI tools can help perfect your essay drafts

In the world of academic writing, AI tools have become the go-to option for polishing essay drafts. With features like grammar checks, paraphrasing, outlining, and citation support, these tools help student work reach the level of professionals. They make revisions quick, adding clarity and structure to writing without replacing the writer's voice. Here are various AI tools that help perfect essay drafts by enhancing writing.

Tool 1 Comprehensive editing with WriteMyEssay.ai WriteMyEssay.ai is a complete package that takes care of everything from drafting to editing. It comes with an advanced grammar and style checker with in-depth explanation of corrections. The tool even provides a plagiarism detector and a multi-format citation generator for APA, MLA, Chicago, and Harvard styles. Not to mention, you can even customize tones and academic levels, making it perfect for finessing rough drafts into complete essays.

Tool 2 Real-time suggestions with Grammarly Grammarly excels in giving real-time suggestions for grammar, clarity, and style, all while integrating basic citation support. It makes the task of writing essays easier by giving immediate feedback on sentence structure and word choice. Plus, if you combine Grammarly with QuillBot, you can make the writing easier to read with effective paraphrasing and sentence reorganization.

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Tool 3 All-in-one solution: MyEssayWriter.ai MyEssayWriter.ai stands out as an all-in-one solution with more than twenty tools for brainstorming, outlining, rewriting, and even grading drafts. Its humanize feature refines AI-generated text for a natural flow, along with a citation assistant and bibliography builder. This tool can be especially useful for students looking to enhance their essays comprehensively.

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Tool 4 Structured output with PerfectEssayWriter.ai PerfectEssayWriter.ai focuses on creating well-structured academic content by polishing key elements like thesis statements and transitions. It heavily focuses on maintaining clarity within each section of an essay. This tool also ensures that the overall argument doesn't go off the rails anywhere throughout the draft. It makes it an indispensable asset for students looking to improve their writing quality in a structured, organized way.