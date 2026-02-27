AI in plastic waste management: 5 tools to know

Plastic waste is one of the biggest global problems right now, with more than 400 million tons generated each year and only 9% recycled properly. However, thanks to artificial intelligence , the world is seeing some positive changes in waste management - be it accurate sorting, reduced contamination, or optimized operations. Here are five cutting-edge AI tools leading the way in the fight against plastic waste.

Tool 1 AMP Robotics sorting systems AMP Robotics uses AI-powered robots with machine vision and deep learning capabilities to detect and sort plastics by type, such as PET, HDPE, and LDPE, as well as color. They can handle as many as 80 items per minute, more than double the speed of human workers, while cutting contamination rates by 85%, yielding better quality recycled output.

Tool 2 Greyparrot real-time analytics Employing AI-driven computer vision, GreyParrot's tech analyzes waste streams in real-time. It tracks up to 80 items in a minute and attains over 95% material purity. This way, the tool provides valuable data to improve packaging design and enhance recyclability throughout the value chain by instantly identifying plastic types and contaminants.

Tool 3 Tomra sensor-based AI sorting Tomra combines artificial intelligence, near-infrared sensors, and hyperspectral imaging to detect contaminants in plastic streams. The integrated system provides an impressive 95% purity in recycled materials. Deployed mainly in European recycling plants, it allows high-value reuse in packaging and automotive parts while tackling sorting inefficiencies head-on.

Tool 4 Intuitive AI Oscar sort system Intuitive AI's Oscar Sort system uses computer vision technology to guide consumers at smart bins with up to 96% accuracy in sorting plastics such as PET, HDPE, and multilayer films. It minimizes errors at the source significantly, reduces collection trips by about 30-35%, and aids sensor networks for more intelligent waste logistics.