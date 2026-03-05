Decluttering home? These AI tools are worth trying

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the way we organize our homes with its innovative solutions for space planning, layout optimization, and clutter management. These advanced tools analyze room dimensions, user preferences, and functionality to provide personalized strategies to enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of homes. With AI-driven platforms, homeowners can achieve efficient and visually appealing spaces without professional assistance.

Tip 1 Smart space planning with HomeByMe HomeByMe is another browser-based 3D platform that lets you draw or import floor plans. It uses AI to suggest optimal furniture placement and spatial arrangement according to room size and purpose. With over 90,000 real-brand products from companies like IKEA, you get accurate dimensions and realistic renders. This way, you can organize storage, zones, and workflows seamlessly.

Tip 2 Customization with Spacely AI Spacely AI also excels at ideation and customization by letting homeowners upload photos or collages. It generates design options matching personal tastes while taking spatial constraints into account. The tool also visualizes what an organized space would look like by suggesting layouts for closets, kitchens, or living areas. This turns chaotic rooms into efficient ones without much effort.

Tip 3 Versatile solutions from REimagine Home REimagine Home offers versatile organization solutions by turning your current spaces into redesigned ones. Be it decluttering a pantry or rearranging a home office, its AI processes your images to propose storage solutions and style transfers that improve flow, accessibility, and functionality. This way, the tool helps homeowners create more efficient spaces by suggesting practical arrangements and design improvements tailored to their needs, making it easier to keep things organized.

