For entrepreneurs: 5 AI tools for marketing strategies

Small businesses often struggle with tight budgets and time when it comes to marketing. But AI tools are changing the game by automating tasks, generating content, and optimizing campaigns. These tools simplify marketing efforts, making even the most advanced strategies accessible for small enterprises. Here are five such AI-powered tools that are simplifying small business marketing strategies.

Tool 1 Jasper: Your content copilot Jasper is a generative AI tool that helps you create a range of marketing assets, from social media posts and sales emails to blog content and website copy. Just upload your business details into the system, and Jasper gives you accurate, on-brand, and ready-to-use output. It also comes with built-in SEO capabilities and integrates seamlessly with CRM systems to boost your marketing game.

Tool 2 Canva Magic Studio: Design made easy Canva Magic Studio is ideal for businesses that do not have a dedicated design team. This AI tool speeds up the process of creating polished graphics, videos, and branded content. It even suggests layouts to keep things consistent across platforms, and aids in batch-producing social media calendars. This way, you can ensure a professional presence across all your digital channels.

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Tool 3 AdCreative.ai: Optimize your ads AdCreative.ai is an invaluable time-saver for creating paid ads. It produces hundreds of on-brand ad variations, with visuals and copy, for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Google Ads within seconds. The AI tests dozens of versions on its own and gives data-driven insights to optimize performance while stretching your budget in the best possible way.

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Tool 4 HubSpot AI Marketing Hub: Automate campaigns HubSpot's AI Marketing Hub simplifies campaign development by automating email marketing and tracking through its advanced features. Businesses can start with free tools for email campaigns or choose to upgrade from $18 monthly for more advanced automation options. This platform helps businesses make data-informed decisions in no time, ensuring that marketing efforts are both effective and in line with strategic goals, ultimately boosting overall performance.