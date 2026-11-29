Vibe coding start-up Rocket New to shut down by December-end
What's the story
Rocket New, an AI-powered coding platform, has announced its decision to shut down by the end of this year. The company informed users via email on November 28 about the phased closure process. The last day of access will be December 31, 2026. Users will have until this date to export their projects and migrate websites hosted on Rocket New's platform.
Financial discrepancies
Failed attempt to raise $40-50 million
The decision to shut down comes after Rocket New's failed attempt to raise $40-50 million at a valuation of around $500 million.
The company's financials were reportedly found to have significant discrepancies during financial due diligence by EY.
Despite claiming an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of about $60 million, the actual figure was discovered to be in single-digit millions, Moneycontrol reported.
Company stance
Financial discrepancies disputed by Rocket New
Rocket New has disputed the allegations of financial discrepancies, attributing the delay in fundraising to co-founder Vishal Virani's health.
The company has already stopped new sign-ups, subscriptions, renewals, plan changes, and token top-ups as part of shutdown process.
Users can continue using the platform's features until December 5 with their remaining tokens or credits.
After that date, features consuming credits will be disabled, but access to project downloads and website publishing will remain available until final shutdown on December 31.
Refund policy
Refunds for users with extended subscription periods
Rocket New has also promised to refund users who have paid for subscription periods extending beyond December 5.
The refunds will be processed before December 31 and credited back to the original payment method.
The company has urged users to download their projects and data well in advance of the shutdown, as all accounts, projects, and data will become inaccessible later.