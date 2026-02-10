AI video generation startup Runway raises $315 million at $5.3B valuation
Runway, the AI startup making waves with next-level video generation tech, just raised a massive $315 million in fresh funding—pushing its valuation to $5.3 billion.
Big names like General Atlantic, NVIDIA, Fidelity, and Adobe Ventures are backing them.
Runway's tech is already top of the line
Runway builds smart AI models that can create super realistic videos—think physics-aware effects and detailed world simulations.
Their latest Gen-4.5 model leads industry benchmarks and can produce high-definition videos with lifelike motion and liquid dynamics.
The new funds will help them train even more advanced models for things like medicine, climate science, energy, and robotics.
The team is growing fast!
With a team of 140 (and hiring!), Runway is scaling up fast.
They've teamed up with CoreWeave for extra computing power and Adobe Firefly for added support—so expect even bigger things from them soon!