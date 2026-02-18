AI will soon replace cognitive jobs, warns expert

Bengio points out that automation is picking up fast—not just for desk jobs but eventually for some physical work too, like plumbing. Even Microsoft has flagged 40 jobs as high-risk due to AI, including writers and authors and data scientists. Bengio's view lines up with other top AI experts who see big changes coming.

AI's potential risks and threats

Bengio predicts some people will be hit first by AI-driven job shifts. He says the people who are losing their job will be losing their job in the next year or two.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, he also voiced worries about rapid AI progress outpacing safety controls and warned that AI could become better at persuasion and that systems could hack robots to do things that would be bad for us.