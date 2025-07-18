AI writes nearly half of Robinhood's code
Robinhood's CEO Vlad Tenev just shared that almost 50% of their new software code is written by AI—way ahead of companies like Google and Microsoft, who are at about 30%.
With tools like Cursor and Windsurf, it's getting tough to tell if code was written by a person or a machine.
AI has sped up how Robinhood builds new features, shifting from simple autocomplete to smart editors that handle big chunks of coding.
This boost in efficiency means faster updates and lower costs.
As Tenev puts it, "If I had to guess, it's in the minority," showing just how much things have changed.
Since rolling out more AI, Robinhood's stock has jumped over 177%, helped by quick launches like crypto trading and prediction markets.
For users, this means new features show up faster, but it also raises questions about the future of software quality and what developer jobs will look like down the road.