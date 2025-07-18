Astronomers find super-cold hydrogen clouds around Milky Way's black hole

Chilly clouds' discovery upends previous assumptions about our galaxy

The clouds are over 100 times colder than the blazing plasma around them. They're also huge, stretching up to 91 light-years wide.

Their survival in such a harsh spot suggests the Fermi bubbles formed just a few million years ago—not tens of millions as scientists thought.

As lead researcher Rongmon Bordoloi put it, finding them is "like spotting ice cubes in boiling water"—a sign that our galaxy's heart had a dramatic outburst not so long ago.