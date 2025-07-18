Google sues operators of botnet infecting millions of Android devices
Google is suing alleged operators in China, accusing them of running the BadBox 2.0 botnet that secretly infected over 10 million uncertified Android devices—think smart TVs, streaming boxes, tablets, and projectors.
The malware either came preinstalled or snuck in through shady apps after purchase, letting the botnet fake ad clicks and put users at risk for more cybercrimes.
Google wants a court order to shut down BadBox 2.0's network and is asking for damages too.
They've already updated Google Play Protect to block related malicious apps automatically.
The FBI also warned last month that millions of internet-connected devices are still vulnerable, so Google and cybersecurity partners are working together to protect users and stop future attacks.