Airbnb bans checkout chores like washing dishes in new rules
What's the story
Airbnb has introduced a new policy to make check-outs easier for its guests. The company has banned hosts from including time-consuming chores in their house rules. The updated policy, effective from November 20, prohibits hosts from asking guests to complete tasks that require significant effort or time, or would typically be performed by a cleaner.
Policy details
What guests can be asked to do
The new policy clearly defines what hosts can and cannot ask of their guests.
For instance, while guests are not expected to wash and put away dishes, they can be asked to put used ones in the sink.
Similarly, instead of removing sheets from the bed or starting a load of laundry, guests can just be asked to gather used towels.
Trash management
Trash disposal and utility usage
The updated policy also addresses trash disposal and utility usage.
Guests are not expected to take garbage off-site, but they can be asked to separate their waste into designated indoor bins.
As for utilities, guests aren't expected to avoid using listed amenities like air conditioning, but can be asked to turn them off when leaving the property.
Request transparency
New 'rules and requests' section
To improve transparency, Airbnb has introduced a new "rules and requests" section on listings. This will highlight any cleaning requests made by hosts after the new policy comes into effect.
The company also prohibits hosts from adding extra rules in messages to guests or on signs around their property, ensuring all house rules and requests are visible at the time of booking.
Policy exceptions
Exceptions may apply in certain situations
While the new policy aims to simplify guest responsibilities, Airbnb may grant certain exceptions based on specific situations.
For example, guests may be asked to keep trash in an animal-proof container or limit shower time based on local drought conditions.
The company will flag any requests that don't comply with the new policy to hosts and provide guidance for resolution.