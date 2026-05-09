Airbnb says AI writing 60% of its code

Airbnb has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is now responsible for writing a whopping 60% of its new code. The revelation was made during the company's Q1 2026 earnings call, where CEO Brian Chesky talked about how they are using AI tools for coding, customer support, and search functions. Other tech giants such as Google , Microsoft, and Spotify have also noted similar trends in their programming processes due to the adoption of AI technology.

Tool development API partners now have better tools to manage properties Chesky emphasized the importance of AI in developing tools for their API partners, who use different software to manage their properties. He said, "API partners say they want to be better hosts and need better tools. AI gives huge leverage, where you might have needed a team of 20 engineers before, an engineer can now spin up agents to do a lot of work under supervision."

Support enhancement AI now resolves 40% of customer issues Airbnb has been gradually integrating AI into its customer support system over the past year. Chesky said that their customer support AI bot now resolves 40% of issues without needing human intervention, an increase from about 33% earlier this year. The company is also testing the use of AI technology to enhance its search function for users.

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Implementation hurdles Travel and e-commerce sectors yet to fully embrace AI Despite the progress, Chesky admitted that leveraging AI tools in the travel or e-commerce sectors is still a challenge. He pointed out limitations with the current chatbot user interface, saying "I do not think anyone has figured out AI for travel or e-commerce yet [...] The design of a chatbot, as currently constructed, does not work for travel or e-commerce."

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