Airbnb is building AI agent to plan and book trips

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has previously said that the company plans to build an AI agent with a more complex interface than regular chatbots.

He believes that people enjoy the process of planning and looking forward to a trip. This is why any AI agent built by Airbnb shouldn't take away from the inspiration and browsing experience.

The new AI agent will be different from today's general-purpose agents, which are good at simple tasks but not at trip planning.