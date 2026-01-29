Airtel users can now enjoy Adobe Express Premium for free
What's the story
Adobe has partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer a one-year free subscription of Adobe Express Premium to all users of the telecom service provider. The offer is available for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers, as well as Xstream and DTH customers. The partnership brings nearly ₹4,000 worth of free subscriptions to over 360 million Indians over the next 12 months.
Subscription details
A tool for content creation
Adobe Express is an AI-powered content creation platform with a wide range of tools and design features. The premium subscription usually costs ₹398.84 per month but is being offered for free through Airtel's Thanks app. No credit card information is needed to activate the offer, making it easy for users to access this high-quality content creation tool without any financial commitment.
Impact on creators
Adobe Express Premium enhances India's creator economy
David Wadhwani, President of Creativity and Productivity Business at Adobe, expressed his excitement about the partnership. He said it would accelerate the growth of India's vibrant creator economy by providing tools for people to easily produce standout content. The premium subscription offers features like 250 generative credits per month, access to all premium static and video templates, over 200 million royalty-free Adobe Stock photos/videos/music tracks/design elements, and more than 30,000 fonts from the complete Adobe Fonts collection.
Advanced features
Additional tools and cloud storage
Along with design assets, the premium subscription also provides additional tools like video background removal, bulk asset resizing, and 100GB of cloud storage. The platform was launched in 2021 and integrated Firefly AI capabilities into it in 2025. It is available across desktop, website, and mobile app platforms in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil, among others.