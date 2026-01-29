Airtel users can now enjoy Adobe Express Premium for free

Adobe has partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer a one-year free subscription of Adobe Express Premium to all users of the telecom service provider. The offer is available for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers, as well as Xstream and DTH customers. The partnership brings nearly ₹4,000 worth of free subscriptions to over 360 million Indians over the next 12 months.

Subscription details A tool for content creation Adobe Express is an AI-powered content creation platform with a wide range of tools and design features. The premium subscription usually costs ₹398.84 per month but is being offered for free through Airtel's Thanks app. No credit card information is needed to activate the offer, making it easy for users to access this high-quality content creation tool without any financial commitment.

Impact on creators Adobe Express Premium enhances India's creator economy David Wadhwani, President of Creativity and Productivity Business at Adobe, expressed his excitement about the partnership. He said it would accelerate the growth of India's vibrant creator economy by providing tools for people to easily produce standout content. The premium subscription offers features like 250 generative credits per month, access to all premium static and video templates, over 200 million royalty-free Adobe Stock photos/videos/music tracks/design elements, and more than 30,000 fonts from the complete Adobe Fonts collection.

