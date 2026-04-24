Airtel to fix vulnerabilities as Claude Mythos flags cybersecurity risks

Bharti Airtel is working with its global suppliers and tech partners to tackle the cybersecurity risks posed by next-gen artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The company's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon told Moneycontrol that they are actively engaging with vendors to identify and fix vulnerabilities. These weaknesses could be detected more effectively by advanced AI models than traditional systems.

AI advancement AI tools like Claude can detect vulnerabilities faster Claude Mythos, an AI model from Anthropic, is touted as one of the most advanced in the cybersecurity space. It can detect system vulnerabilities that may slip through conventional security audits. While such tools can greatly improve threat detection, they also raise concerns about the faster discovery, and potential exploitation, of software flaws across industries.

Risk assessment Not an immediate threat, but a shift in vulnerability detection Sekhon clarified that the situation doesn't pose an immediate threat to telecom networks but is a change in how vulnerabilities are exposed. He said these are usually smaller software bugs that may not have been detected through routine checks. The development has prompted telecom operators to strengthen coordination with vendors like Ericsson, Nokia, and Cisco who provide much of the underlying network infrastructure.

Advertisement

Industry impact The evolving landscape of AI in cybersecurity As AI systems continue to evolve, the balance between defensive and offensive cyber capabilities could shift. This would necessitate faster patch cycles, tighter vendor collaboration, and more adaptive security architectures. For telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), the emergence of AI-native cybersecurity tools presents both an opportunity and a challenge, offering greater visibility into network weaknesses while also increasing the stakes for securing increasingly complex digital infrastructure.

Advertisement