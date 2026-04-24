Airtel to fix vulnerabilities as Claude Mythos flags cybersecurity risks
What's the story
Bharti Airtel is working with its global suppliers and tech partners to tackle the cybersecurity risks posed by next-gen artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The company's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon told Moneycontrol that they are actively engaging with vendors to identify and fix vulnerabilities. These weaknesses could be detected more effectively by advanced AI models than traditional systems.
AI advancement
AI tools like Claude can detect vulnerabilities faster
Claude Mythos, an AI model from Anthropic, is touted as one of the most advanced in the cybersecurity space. It can detect system vulnerabilities that may slip through conventional security audits. While such tools can greatly improve threat detection, they also raise concerns about the faster discovery, and potential exploitation, of software flaws across industries.
Risk assessment
Not an immediate threat, but a shift in vulnerability detection
Sekhon clarified that the situation doesn't pose an immediate threat to telecom networks but is a change in how vulnerabilities are exposed. He said these are usually smaller software bugs that may not have been detected through routine checks. The development has prompted telecom operators to strengthen coordination with vendors like Ericsson, Nokia, and Cisco who provide much of the underlying network infrastructure.
Industry impact
The evolving landscape of AI in cybersecurity
As AI systems continue to evolve, the balance between defensive and offensive cyber capabilities could shift. This would necessitate faster patch cycles, tighter vendor collaboration, and more adaptive security architectures. For telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), the emergence of AI-native cybersecurity tools presents both an opportunity and a challenge, offering greater visibility into network weaknesses while also increasing the stakes for securing increasingly complex digital infrastructure.
Industry response
Vi is also strengthening network resilience
Vi's CEO Abhijit Kishore has also acknowledged the growing industry focus on advanced AI systems, including those developed by Anthropic. He highlighted their ability to detect vulnerabilities and potential data security risks. While he didn't confirm any specific partnerships, Kishore said Vodafone Idea is actively working to strengthen network resilience and security frameworks. This reflects broader industry efforts to explore next-generation AI capabilities in cybersecurity.