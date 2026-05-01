Aja AstroTech launches 'Dosha Nivarana' DNA Vedic astrology app
Aja AstroTech, based in Hyderabad, just launched Dosha Nivarana (DNA), an app that puts Vedic astrology from a 5,000-year-old Vedic text right on your device.
Instead of relying on AI predictions, DNA uses traditional Jyotisha methods straight from the Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra.
The launch drew some big names and aims to make classic astrology more accessible for today's generation.
DNA app spots 50 classical doshas
DNA helps users spot 50 classical Doshas and suggests remedies from over 75 Parasara-rooted remedies.
You can generate detailed charts like Janma Patrika or check out Rahu-Ketu analysis, plus there's a feature for picking lucky timings for big life events.
There's even a family management tool so you can save everyone's charts in one place, handy for joint families.
Right now it works in Telugu and English, but by June 2026 it will support 11 more Indian languages, making it easier for people across India to use.