Aja AstroTech launches 'Dosha Nivarana' DNA Vedic astrology app

DNA app spots 50 classical doshas

DNA helps users spot 50 classical Doshas and suggests remedies from over 75 Parasara-rooted remedies.

You can generate detailed charts like Janma Patrika or check out Rahu-Ketu analysis, plus there's a feature for picking lucky timings for big life events.

There's even a family management tool so you can save everyone's charts in one place, handy for joint families.

Right now it works in Telugu and English, but by June 2026 it will support 11 more Indian languages, making it easier for people across India to use.