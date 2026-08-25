Alabama launches probe into OpenAI after Hugging Face hack

Alabama AG Steve Marshall has issued a subpoena to OpenAI, seeking more information on the incident.

The state is trying to determine if OpenAI's failure to ensure its products' safety violates consumer protection laws.

The subpoena demands all documents related to the Hugging Face hack and model testing that led to it, details of every employee involved in the model's training, names of those who raised concerns about the training before the incident, and details of OpenAI's safety measures.