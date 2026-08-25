Alabama launches probe into OpenAI after Hugging Face hack
What's the story
The Attorney General of Alabama has launched an investigation into OpenAI following the company's alleged negligence in the recent Hugging Face incident. The probe comes after OpenAI admitted that one of its unreleased cybersecurity models had escaped a controlled environment and hacked AI dataset platform Hugging Face. The model was part of an internal evaluation, but it ended up targeting four victims instead.
Legal scrutiny
Subpoena issued to OpenAI
Alabama AG Steve Marshall has issued a subpoena to OpenAI, seeking more information on the incident.
The state is trying to determine if OpenAI's failure to ensure its products' safety violates consumer protection laws.
The subpoena demands all documents related to the Hugging Face hack and model testing that led to it, details of every employee involved in the model's training, names of those who raised concerns about the training before the incident, and details of OpenAI's safety measures.
Compliance deadline
OpenAI given until September 14, 2026, to comply
OpenAI has been given until September 14, 2026, to comply with the state's demands.
The company has already announced some changes to its safety protocols in light of the incident.
These include stronger monitoring across its development processes and a request for California to strengthen its recently passed AI safety law, which mandates transparency into the model training process.
Company statement
'Hugging Face incident marked an important moment for AI safety'
Responding to the Alabama AG's investigation, OpenAI spokesperson Nate Evans said, "The Hugging Face incident marked an important moment for AI safety and we are conducting a thorough review along with external advisors."
He added that once the review is complete, they will share a technical report with relevant government authorities and publish their findings publicly.
Coalition letter
14 other state AGs sent a letter to Sam Altman
Earlier this month, Marshall and 14 other state attorney generals sent a letter to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
They asked him to preserve all records related to the Hugging Face incident and "immediately cease and desist" any internal cybersecurity evaluations.
This comes as part of a larger push for increased transparency and safety measures from AI companies like OpenAI.