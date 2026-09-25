Alabama sues TikTok, accusing app of harming teens' mental health
Technology
Alabama is taking TikTok to trial, saying the app's addictive content is hurting teens' mental health.
The case begins Monday in Montgomery, with Attorney General Steve Marshall accusing TikTok and parent company ByteDance of pushing harmful videos to young users and not being upfront about safety.
The lawsuit also says TikTok is not doing enough with age limits.
Steve Marshall: Lawsuit seeks TikTok honesty
State Attorney General Steve Marshall says the lawsuit is not about banning TikTok, but making sure the company is honest and responsible.
At least 27 other states and Washington, D.C. have also sued.