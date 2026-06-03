Alaska Whale Foundation traces centuries old 'thrums' to humpback whales
Technology
Scientists have just solved a centuries-old mystery by tracing deep, haunting sea sounds (called "thrums") to humpback whales.
Using land-based microphones and tips from Alaskan locals, Fred Sharpe's team at the Alaska Whale Foundation discovered that these whales make way more sounds than we thought.
Researchers record new whale sounds
Besides their classic trumpets and shrieks, researchers picked up new whale noises like deep rumbles, pizzles, howls, and hoots (some even travel six miles through the air)!
Sharpe thinks special structures in whale blowholes might be behind these sounds.
This research could help protect whales from ships and even inspire tech for finding life beyond Earth.