Alert: IT department warns against phishing emails
Heads up: The Income Tax Department is warning everyone about phishing emails pretending to be from them.
These scam messages might offer things like e-PAN downloads and try to trick you into sharing personal or financial details.
Just so you know, the department says they never ask for sensitive info—like your PIN or password—over email.
What to do if you get such email
If you spot a sketchy email, don't click any links or download attachments.
Instead, report it right away to webmanager@incometax.gov.in or incident@cert-in.org.in.
Keeping your device updated with antivirus software and firewalls helps too.
For any other phishing attempts, just forward them to incident@cert-in.org.in so the experts can handle it.