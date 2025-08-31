Next Article
These glowing succulents could 1 day replace streetlights
Scientists in China have made succulents that actually glow in the dark, thanks to a clever method of injecting phosphor particles into their leaves.
These Echeveria plants can shine for up to two hours and even come in cool colors like green, blue, red, and violet.
The breakthrough comes from Shuting Liu's team at South China Agricultural University and could open the door to plant-based lighting.
Low-carbon lighting solution
If these glowing plants catch on, we might need less electric lighting at home or in public spots.
Since they can be "charged" by sunlight during the day and light up at night, they offer a low-carbon, eco-friendly way to brighten up our surroundings—combining science with sustainability in a pretty unique way.