These glowing succulents could 1 day replace streetlights Technology Aug 31, 2025

Scientists in China have made succulents that actually glow in the dark, thanks to a clever method of injecting phosphor particles into their leaves.

These Echeveria plants can shine for up to two hours and even come in cool colors like green, blue, red, and violet.

The breakthrough comes from Shuting Liu's team at South China Agricultural University and could open the door to plant-based lighting.