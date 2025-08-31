Claude will start using your chats to improve itself

How to opt out

Not into sharing your chats? New users can simply flip the 'Help improve Claude' toggle during sign-up.

If you already have an account, make sure to opt out by September 28—though you can always update your privacy settings later in the app.

Only new or resumed chats from opted-in users will be used for training. Plus, Anthropic says it'll keep this data for up to five years as part of efforts to keep things safe and transparent.