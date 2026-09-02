Alexa can now track new products, books, shows for you
What's the story
Amazon has added a new feature, "Update Me When," to its Alexa for Shopping AI assistant. The innovative tool sends personalized alerts to consumers whenever something new or relevant occurs that could lead to a purchase. The company envisions this feature being used for tracking product launches from favorite brands, TV show premieres, concert announcements by preferred artists, book releases by favorite authors, and tech product launches.
AI advancement
A shift in Alexa's approach
The introduction of "Update Me When" is part of a larger shift in Amazon's AI strategy.
Traditionally, Alexa has been reactive, answering product-related queries when asked directly.
However, with this new feature, it can now proactively anticipate potential purchase triggers for users.
This marks a major evolution in the way Alexa interacts with shoppers and enhances their shopping experience.
Automation potential
Future possibilities for alert automation
Currently, users have to set these alerts manually.
However, there is a possibility that Amazon could one day automate this process or suggest alerts for shoppers to subscribe to as they browse favorite products.
This would further enhance the personalization aspect of the shopping experience on Alexa for Shopping.
Feature expansion
Other features of Alexa for shopping
Along with the new alert feature, Alexa for Shopping already offers a range of capabilities.
These include price tracking for deals, cart building from past purchases or handwritten lists, and personalized discount searches.
The AI-powered tool is also used by Amazon to find personalized deals, create shopping guides, track product price history, and provide AI overviews while searching products or viewing product detail pages.