Alexa+ launch leaves Prime users frustrated over new ads

Why all the backlash?

Prime users are especially annoyed by the surge in ads on their Echo Shows, arguing that an ad-free experience should come with their subscription.

Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy commented in a July earnings call, saying these ads help support revenue and introduce people to more Alexa features.

This move is part of Amazon's wider push to make its devices profitable—especially since most users initially use Echos for free apps like alarms and weather—while the company also deals with legal issues and recent product recalls.