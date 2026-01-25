Alexa+ launch leaves Prime users frustrated over new ads
Amazon launched Alexa+ in February 2025 and is offering it in Early Access, a new subscription for Echo devices, and users aren't thrilled.
While it's free for now (and will stay free for Prime members), the big change is more ads popping up on Echo screens.
Many Prime subscribers feel let down, since they expected their membership to mean fewer interruptions—not more.
Why all the backlash?
Prime users are especially annoyed by the surge in ads on their Echo Shows, arguing that an ad-free experience should come with their subscription.
Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy commented in a July earnings call, saying these ads help support revenue and introduce people to more Alexa features.
This move is part of Amazon's wider push to make its devices profitable—especially since most users initially use Echos for free apps like alarms and weather—while the company also deals with legal issues and recent product recalls.