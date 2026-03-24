Alibaba unveils XuanTie C950 AI chip: What makes it special?
What's the story
Alibaba Group has unveiled its next-generation XuanTie C950 5-nanometer processor, a major step in the tech giant's transition toward agentic artificial intelligence (AI). The new chip, which runs at a speed of 3.2GHz, is built on an open-source RISC-V chip architecture. At a conference organized by DAMO Academy, Alibaba's research division, the new processor was dubbed "the highest performing RISC-V CPU in the world."
Performance upgrade
Chip's speed and production
The new chip, XuanTie C950, is said to be over three times faster than its predecessor, the XuanTie C920. However, Alibaba has not disclosed which fabrication plant produced this advanced processor. The company emphasized the benefits of RISC-V's open-standard nature in a blog post, saying it lets chip designers customize instruction sets and speed up specific AI workloads with little or no licensing fees.
In-house development
Alibaba intensifies in-house chip development
Alibaba is ramping up its in-house chip development through its T-Head semiconductor division. The company is mainly focusing on the Zhenwu 810E chip series for AI training and inference. Meanwhile, the XuanTie series targets the high-performance cloud systems and agentic AI. This strategic move comes after Alibaba recently launched Wukong, an enterprise platform optimized for AI agent workflows, amid widespread adoption of OpenClaw across Chinese companies and institutions.
Global expansion
Accio Work launched to manage business operations
Alibaba's international version of Wukong, Accio Work, was launched yesterday. The agentic AI platform claims it can independently manage complex business operations for small and medium-sized enterprises. Earlier this month, the company also reorganized some of its AI-focused teams under a new entity called Alibaba Token Hub. This division focuses on creating AI work platforms for businesses as part of a broader strategy to remain profitable, amid falling token prices in China's competitive domestic market.