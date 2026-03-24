Alibaba unveils XuanTie C950 AI chip: What makes it special?

Alibaba Group has unveiled its next-generation XuanTie C950 5-nanometer processor, a major step in the tech giant's transition toward agentic artificial intelligence (AI). The new chip, which runs at a speed of 3.2GHz, is built on an open-source RISC-V chip architecture. At a conference organized by DAMO Academy, Alibaba's research division, the new processor was dubbed "the highest performing RISC-V CPU in the world."

Performance upgrade Chip's speed and production The new chip, XuanTie C950, is said to be over three times faster than its predecessor, the XuanTie C920. However, Alibaba has not disclosed which fabrication plant produced this advanced processor. The company emphasized the benefits of RISC-V's open-standard nature in a blog post, saying it lets chip designers customize instruction sets and speed up specific AI workloads with little or no licensing fees.

In-house development Alibaba intensifies in-house chip development Alibaba is ramping up its in-house chip development through its T-Head semiconductor division. The company is mainly focusing on the Zhenwu 810E chip series for AI training and inference. Meanwhile, the XuanTie series targets the high-performance cloud systems and agentic AI. This strategic move comes after Alibaba recently launched Wukong, an enterprise platform optimized for AI agent workflows, amid widespread adoption of OpenClaw across Chinese companies and institutions.

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