Alibaba's AI detects deadly cancers before symptoms appear

In a groundbreaking development, an artificial intelligence (AI) system has been used in eastern China to detect pancreatic cancer before symptoms appear. The system, called PANDA (short for pancreatic cancer detection with artificial intelligence), is part of a larger effort by Chinese tech companies and hospitals to use AI for complex medical challenges like early detection of hard-to-diagnose cancers.

Technology application AI system's role in early cancer detection The PANDA system was developed by researchers associated with Chinese tech giant Alibaba. It was trained to detect pancreatic cancer using non-contrast CT scans, which are safer but provide less detailed images than their high-radiation counterparts. The tool was first used at the Affiliated People's Hospital of Ningbo University as part of a clinical trial in November 2024.

Trial results PANDA's impact on cancer diagnosis Since its launch, the PANDA system has analyzed over 180,000 abdominal and chest CT scans. It has helped identify nearly two dozen cases of pancreatic cancer, with 14 detected at an early stage. The tool identified 20 cases of ductal adenocarcinoma—the most common and deadliest type of pancreatic cancer. Qiu Sijun, 57, who went for a routine diabetes checkup, was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour that was successfully removed in time thanks to AI tool's early detection.