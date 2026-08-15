Alibaba's AI models outpace Meta, Google to hit 3B downloads
What's the story
Alibaba Group's open-weight models have achieved over three billion downloads globally in the last six months. The milestone makes them the most popular AI family in the world, outperforming tech giants like Meta Platforms and Google. The company's Qwen family of AI models has been instrumental in this achievement, with more than 460 open-sourced models and over 300,000 derivatives created so far.
Adoption surge
Open-source strategy gaining traction
Alibaba's open-source strategy has made its AI models popular as building blocks for new AI products.
This has made download and derivative-model figures one measure of influence in the US-China AI race.
Chinese developers, including Alibaba, are pushing capable models that are relatively cheap and easy to adapt.
The success of Qwen suggests this strategy is gaining traction beyond China.
Ecosystem impact
'Qwen part of default workflow for developers'
A Hugging Face report termed Qwen "one of the largest foundations of the open AI ecosystem," highlighting its significant role in shaping this space.
The Hangzhou-based cloud, e-commerce, and AI tech company is outpacing local rivals DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax as well as US models.
The report also noted that "Qwen has become part of the default workflow for developers deciding what models to fine-tune and deploy."
Strategic expansion
Alibaba expands Qwen's reach to enterprise customers
Alibaba has further fueled the growth of Qwen by making it available on its cloud platform for enterprise customers in Southeast Asia and Africa.
This strategic move has given the AI family a wider reach than many of its competitors.
In response to this rapid growth, US tech giants such as Meta and NVIDIA are now racing to launch their own open models.