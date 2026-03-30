Alibaba's Qwen milk tea promo drew users but retention lagged

Alibaba ByteDance Tencent in $1.1B spend

Tech companies including Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent were part of a combined promotional spend estimated at over $1.1 billion (Alibaba said it allotted more than $430 million for holiday promotions) sparking a surge in daily active users (Qwen recorded more than 73.5 million daily users on February 7, and Doubao's daily users exceeded 144 million during the Lunar New Year promotions).

Still, holding onto those users after the freebies run out is proving tricky.

The race is on to make AI chatbots a real part of daily life, not just a one-time novelty, and everyone's hustling to come up with the next big thing.