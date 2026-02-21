'All AI CEOs are men': Professor's gender bias warning Technology Feb 21, 2026

Wendy Hall, a leading computer science professor, called out the lack of women leaders in AI during the recent AI Impact Summit.

She pointed out that "All the CEOs are men" and cited a summit photo showing 13 men and one woman as proof that decision-making in AI is still dominated by men.

Hall warned this means "It's totally male-dominated, and they just don't get the fact that this means that 50% of the population is effectively not included in the conversations," and that half the population is being left out of big conversations shaping our tech future.