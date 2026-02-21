'All AI CEOs are men': Professor's gender bias warning
Wendy Hall, a leading computer science professor, called out the lack of women leaders in AI during the recent AI Impact Summit.
She pointed out that "All the CEOs are men" and cited a summit photo showing 13 men and one woman as proof that decision-making in AI is still dominated by men.
Hall warned this means "It's totally male-dominated, and they just don't get the fact that this means that 50% of the population is effectively not included in the conversations," and that half the population is being left out of big conversations shaping our tech future.
Hall also spoke about the challenges women face in tech
Hall, who champions women in tech, was encouraged by young Indian women eager to join the field but noted real challenges remain.
She highlighted how AI systems often reinforce old stereotypes—like linking women mainly to domestic roles—and pointed out that female-led startups still struggle more than male-led ones for funding.
Even with global leaders talking up empowerment, there's clearly work ahead to make AI more inclusive.