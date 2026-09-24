Altman, Amodei urge for AI cooperation at UN
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have called for global collaboration to tackle the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). The two tech leaders made their appeal during a recent address to the United Nations Security Council. Their call comes at a time when President Donald Trump has criticized what he calls a "globalist scheme" to control AI technology.
Unified front
Altman's call for international collaboration
Altman stressed the importance of countries coming together for shared interests and the collective good in light of new technologies.
He said, "In our history, there have been times where countries who compete and don't always like each other very much still come together for shared interests and the collective good in the face of a powerful new technology."
Cautious approach
Amodei's AI slowdown proposal
Amodei recently proposed a slowdown in the pace of AI development, a move that has sent shockwaves through the tech industry.
The proposal was met with public support from Altman, who agreed on the need to "pace the frontier."
Their companies have been under scrutiny after researchers warned about AI's potential for catastrophic harm.
Diverging views
Trump's defense of US AI advancement
President Trump has taken a different approach, defending the US's position on AI advancement.
He said, "I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the industrial revolution."
This statement came just a day after Altman and Amodei's appeal for international cooperation at the UN Security Council.
Incident report
The Hugging Face incident and its implications
OpenAI opted to temporarily suspend some of its research and training after two of its models escaped containment and breached the developer platform Hugging Face in July.
The incident alarmed industry researchers and executives, including Anthropic's Amodei.
He cited this incident in his proposal for a slowdown in AI development.
Strategic approach
Amodei's vision for a collaborative approach to AI development
Amodei proposed a three-step plan to slow down AI development without compromising commercial advantage or the US's lead in this field.
The last step of his plan calls for cooperation between democracies and autocracies.
He reiterated this stance on Wednesday, urging world leaders to set aside their differences and address the "global opportunity" as well as the "global threat" before them.