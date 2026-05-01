Amazon adds 12-month price history to app and Rufus AI

One-year price history expands to U.S./U.K./India

This feature first launched in 2024 but only showed 30- or 90-day trends. Now, with one-year data available in the US UK and India, it's perfect for anyone who hates paying more than they need to.

The update comes as Amazon gears up for Prime Day but faces a lawsuit over alleged price manipulation tactics.

And if you want even more tools, third-party trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa are still around for deeper dives into price drops.