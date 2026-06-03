Amazon adds AI image generation to shopping app search
Technology
Amazon said it will roll out a cool update: now, when you search for something like a "blue gingham dress," the app uses AI to whip up images in different styles and designs.
Tap on one you like, and it will take you straight to search results that match the vibe.
Amazon expands AI shopping features
This is part of Amazon's bigger push to make shopping smarter with AI: think review summaries, audio highlights, and curated style collages.
They have also swapped out their old Rufus chatbot for Alexa for Shopping, so you can ask questions using text or voice.
Amazon says it is all about making discovery easier.