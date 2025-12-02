Next Article
Amazon blocks ChatGPT from browsing its retail site
Amazon just shut off ChatGPT's access to its shopping site, so now OpenAI's chatbot can't look up products or help you shop on Amazon anymore.
This was spotted by e-commerce analyst Juozas Kaziukenas, who noticed Amazon updated its robots.txt file to block OpenAI's web crawlers.
Why is Amazon doing this?
Amazon has been tightening control over how outside AI tools use its data—previously, it also stopped ChatGPT from using Amazon info to train AI models.
The company wants to protect its platform and ad revenue, especially since it's investing in its own AI shopping assistant called Rufus.
Still, CEO Andy Jassy hasn't ruled out working with third-party AI bots in the future.