AI models should be released when 'ready and safe': Amazon
What's the story
Amazon has weighed in on the ongoing debate over the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development, calling for a more cautious approach. The tech giant believes that AI models should only be released after rigorous testing and with strong safeguards in place. "We don't see it as a choice between progress and safety," said Tom Parnell, an Amazon spokesperson.
Safety measures
Parnell emphasizes rigorous testing and strong safeguards
Parnell emphasized the importance of rigorous testing and strong safeguards in the release of AI models.
He said, "Models should be released when they're ready and safe to use, which comes from rigorous testing and strong safeguards."
The statement comes amid concerns over safety lapses in AI development, with top labs calling for a slowdown to assess the technology's safety.
Industry involvement
Amazon's role in AI industry
Amazon is a partner and investor in leading AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic PBC.
These companies' executives have also called for a moderation in the pace of advanced AI work to ensure safety.
While Amazon develops its own large language models, they are not considered competitors to the most powerful tools from OpenAI, Anthropic, and top Chinese firms.
AWS contribution
AWS and the importance of responsible AI development
Amazon's cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), provides computing power and infrastructure management tools to the AI industry.
Parnell stressed the importance of getting this right as "AI is already delivering real value to customers."
His comments come amid a broader industry discussion on how best to balance progress with safety in the fast-evolving field of artificial intelligence.