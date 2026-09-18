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AI models should be released when 'ready and safe': Amazon
Amazon's spokesperson emphasized the importance of rigorous testing

AI models should be released when 'ready and safe': Amazon

By Akash Pandey
Sep 18, 2026
03:37 pm
What's the story

Amazon has weighed in on the ongoing debate over the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development, calling for a more cautious approach. The tech giant believes that AI models should only be released after rigorous testing and with strong safeguards in place. "We don't see it as a choice between progress and safety," said Tom Parnell, an Amazon spokesperson.

Safety measures

Parnell emphasizes rigorous testing and strong safeguards

Parnell emphasized the importance of rigorous testing and strong safeguards in the release of AI models.

He said, "Models should be released when they're ready and safe to use, which comes from rigorous testing and strong safeguards."

The statement comes amid concerns over safety lapses in AI development, with top labs calling for a slowdown to assess the technology's safety.

Industry involvement

Amazon's role in AI industry

Amazon is a partner and investor in leading AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic PBC.

These companies' executives have also called for a moderation in the pace of advanced AI work to ensure safety.

While Amazon develops its own large language models, they are not considered competitors to the most powerful tools from OpenAI, Anthropic, and top Chinese firms.

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AWS contribution

AWS and the importance of responsible AI development

Amazon's cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), provides computing power and infrastructure management tools to the AI industry.

Parnell stressed the importance of getting this right as "AI is already delivering real value to customers."

His comments come amid a broader industry discussion on how best to balance progress with safety in the fast-evolving field of artificial intelligence.

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