Amazon considers selling AWS AI chips, Jassy cites $20 billion
Technology
Amazon is thinking about selling the AI chips it usually keeps for its own cloud business, Amazon Web Services, or AWS, to other companies.
CEO Andy Jassy says this could bring in over $20 billion a year and help Amazon compete with chip giant NVIDIA, especially since there is a big demand and not enough supply for processors that power AI.
Amazon chip unit $50B, $4B plan
Jassy also shared that if Amazon's chip unit stood alone, it could hit $50 billion in yearly revenue.
Plus, Amazon is putting $4 billion into making deliveries better in rural America, another sign it is looking to grow and reach more people.