Amazon cuts $300 off Google Pixel 10 Pro to $699
Technology
Amazon just knocked $300 off the Google Pixel 10 Pro (128GB), bringing it down to $699; actually cheaper than last year's base Pixel 10.
With the Pixel 11 set to launch August 12 (starting at a steep $1,099 and only minor upgrades expected), this deal makes the current flagship way more tempting for anyone eyeing a premium phone without the premium price.
Pixel 10 Pro features and updates
The Pixel 10 Pro, released in 2025, packs a sharp Super Actua OLED screen with smooth 120Hz refresh, speedy Tensor G5 chip, and plenty of RAM (16GB).
It's got reliable cameras, Qi2 wireless charging, and Google promises seven years of software updates.
If you want flagship features but don't want to wait or spend big on the next-gen model, this deal is hard to beat.