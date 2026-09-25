Amazon cuts Fire TV Cube to $90 for limited time
Technology
Amazon just knocked 55% off its Fire TV Cube, dropping the price from $200 to $90 for a limited time.
If you've been eyeing an upgrade for your streaming setup, this is probably the best deal you'll see.
The Cube lets you stream in crisp 4K and takes advantage of speedy Wi-Fi 6E, so everything loads fast and looks sharp.
Fire TV Cube supports gaming consoles
The Fire TV Cube isn't only about movies and shows. It connects easily with gaming consoles and other devices, plus it works hands-free with your voice.
You can even use it as a smart home hub, if you want to do so.