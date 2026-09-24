Amazon cuts up to $70 on Samsung Crystal UHD TVs
Technology
Amazon's slashing up to $70 off Samsung Crystal UHD TVs right now.
The big 75-inch model is down to $528 (from $598), and the 43-inch is going for $198 instead of $228.
If you've been thinking about a home entertainment upgrade, this might be your sign.
Crystal processor plus Samsung Gaming Hub
These TVs pack a Crystal processor for sharp 4K visuals and smooth sports action, plus three HDMI ports (including eARC for better sound).
There's also built-in cloud gaming via Samsung Gaming Hub, just connect a Bluetooth controller.
Amazon's throwing in free delivery and unboxing, with optional assembly or old TV removal if you want to make setup even easier.