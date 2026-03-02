Amazon data center in UAE hit as Iran intensifies strikes

Amazon Web Services (AWS) , the cloud computing division of e-commerce giant Amazon, has reported a power outage at its data center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) . The incident occurred after unidentified objects struck the facility, igniting sparks and causing a fire. The UAE is currently dealing with retaliatory missile and drone attacks from Iran , following US and Israeli strikes on the latter.

Company statement AWS's explanation on the incident In a statement, AWS said, "At around 4:30am PST, one of our Availability Zones (mec1-az2) was impacted by objects that struck the data center, creating sparks and fire." The term "Availability Zone" refers to one or more interconnected physical data centers. These zones are distinct, isolated locations within each AWS region.

Recovery efforts Connectivity to be restored in several hours The fire department has cut power to the facility while crews work to put out the fire. AWS has said it will take several hours to restore connectivity in the affected zone, but other zones in the UAE are operating normally. The company did not confirm or deny if this incident was related to Iran's strikes on the UAE and other countries.

Regional conflict Iranian attacks on UAE and neighboring countries Iran has launched attacks on the UAE and several of its neighbors in response to major strikes by US and Israeli forces. These Iranian strikes have targeted airports, ports, and residential areas across the Gulf region. The attacks have raised fears and chaos in a place that was once known for its predictably calm atmosphere.

Attack impact One person killed, 7 injured in Abu Dhabi airport attack The Iranian strikes have caused significant damage in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A five-star resort was set ablaze, while the world's tallest building was threatened by the attacks. One person was killed and seven others injured at Abu Dhabi's airport due to these strikes. The incidents have marred the UAE's image as a safe haven for foreign residents and tourists.