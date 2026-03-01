Amazon drops Google Pixel 9a price by $100 to $399
Technology
Amazon just knocked $100 off the Google Pixel 9a, now selling it for $399 instead of the usual $499.
With its sharp 6.3-inch pOLED display and battery life that actually lasts, this deal makes the Pixel 9a a sweet pick, especially since you can grab it in Peony or Iris with 128GB of storage.
Pixel 9a with Tensor G4
Powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip and packing 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 9a handles daily tasks and gaming with ease.
You get over 30 hours of battery life, plus a solid camera setup: a crisp 48MP main lens, a handy ultrawide, and a selfie cam for all your snaps.
It's also water- and dust-resistant (IP68), promises seven years of updates, and there's even a discounted 256GB Obsidian version if you need more space.