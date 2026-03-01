Amazon drops Google Pixel 9a price by $100 to $399

Pixel 9a with Tensor G4

Powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip and packing 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 9a handles daily tasks and gaming with ease.

You get over 30 hours of battery life, plus a solid camera setup: a crisp 48MP main lens, a handy ultrawide, and a selfie cam for all your snaps.

It's also water- and dust-resistant (IP68), promises seven years of updates, and there's even a discounted 256GB Obsidian version if you need more space.