Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio speakers launched in India

Amazon has launched its latest Alexa-powered smart speakers, the Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio, in India. The new devices promise to deliver enhanced sound quality and advanced smart home integration capabilities. The company claims that the new Echo Dot Max offers around three times the bass of its predecessor, the fifth-generation Echo Dot.

Tech specs Both devices come with Omnisense technology The Echo Dot Max is powered by Amazon's AZ3 chip, while the Echo Studio runs on AZ3 Pro. Both devices come with Omnisense technology, which allows for automated smart home routines based on presence, motion, and temperature detection. The Echo Dot Max also features a two-way speaker system with a dedicated woofer for bass and a custom tweeter.

Sound capabilities Echo Studio supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos The Echo Studio, on the other hand, comes with a woofer and three full-range drivers. The device also supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos for an immersive listening experience. Both devices come with built-in smart home hubs that support multiple connectivity protocols (Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, Bluetooth) for easy setup and integration into existing smart home systems.

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