Amazon Gaming Fest live through March 31 with up-to-75% discounts
Technology
Amazon's Gaming Fest is live through March 31, offering up to 75% off on gaming laptops, consoles, and accessories from brands like ASUS, Lenovo, Sony and PlayStation, and Logitech.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your setup or grabbing a new console, now's a good time to check out the deals.
ASUS Lenovo PlayStation Logitech on sale
- ASUS gaming laptops: High-performance laptops are included in the sale.
Lenovo gaming laptops: Solid gaming laptops are included in the sale.
Sony PlayStation consoles: Grab the PlayStation console, perfect for next-generation gaming.
*Logitech headsets: * Immersive sound and comfy design are included in the sale.
Plenty of choices if you want to level up your game without emptying your wallet!