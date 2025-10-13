Amazon GIF sale: Discounts on Alexa devices
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 is live, and Alexa devices are seeing some of their best prices yet.
Whether you want to upgrade your smart home or just grab a new gadget, there are big savings on speakers, displays, Fire TV Sticks, and Kindles this festive season.
Echo Pop Combo for kids is down by 56%
The Echo Pop Combo for Kids is down by 56%, and the Echo (4th Gen) with a smart bulb sees a 54% price cut.
The Echo Dot (5th Gen) now costs ₹4,449 after a 19% discount.
For those wanting a screen, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is ₹5,000 cheaper at ₹8,999.
Devices come with privacy features
All discounted Alexa devices let you control your home with just your voice—think lights, music, or streaming shows—plus they come with privacy features like mic-off buttons.
The Echo Show 8 brings an HD display and a sharp camera for video calls; Fire TV Stick 4K lets you stream in crisp 4K Ultra HD.