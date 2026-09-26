Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 80% off in early deals
What's the story
Amazon has launched the 'Early Deals' for its upcoming Great Indian Festival 2026. The sale, which starts on October 8, offers discounts of up to 80% across a range of categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and everyday essentials. Customers can also avail an additional 10% instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards (including eligible EMI transactions).
Exclusive perks
Prime members will get additional benefits
During the Great Indian Festival 2026, Prime members will get additional benefits.
The early deals include discounts of up to 80% on electronics and up to 70% on fashion and beauty products.
Home and kitchen items are also available at discounts of up to 60%.
This is a huge opportunity for customers to grab their favorite products at unbeatable prices.
Product range
Smartphones are a part of early deals
The early deals cover a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, appliances, and fashion items.
For instance, the OnePlus N6x is available at ₹18,499 with bank offers while the Redmi 17 5G comes at ₹23,999.
Other smartphone deals include iQOO Z10 Lite 5G priced at ₹15,999 and iQOO Neo 10 listed for ₹41,999 with bank offers.
Tech deals
Discounts on laptops and smartwatches
Amazon's early deals also include discounts on laptops, smartwatches, speakers, and cameras.
The Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch with the A18 Pro chip is available at ₹71,990, while the OnePlus Watch 2R comes at ₹9,999.
These tech products are a part of Amazon's effort to provide customers with high-quality items at discounted prices during this festive season.
Home deals
TVs and household appliances are also available at discounted prices
The early deals also cover televisions and household appliances.
The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV comes at ₹53,900 while the TCL 55-inch QD-Mini LED Google TV is available for ₹62,990.
Other home appliance deals include a Samsung 653-liter AI-enabled side-by-side refrigerator priced at ₹82,990 and Bosch's 8kg front-load washing machine listed for ₹31,490.
AI assistance
Amazon also highlighted AI-powered shopping tools
Amazon is also highlighting its AI-powered shopping tools during the early deals.
The Rufus assistant can recommend products, compare them, track price history, and set alerts.
Customers can use Lens AI to identify products through images while features like AI Review Highlights, Quick Learn, and Buying Guides are designed to assist with product research.
These innovative tools are part of Amazon's effort to make online shopping more convenient for its customers.