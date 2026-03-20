Amazon is developing AI smartphone: What to expect
What's the story
Amazon is planning to re-enter the smartphone market with a new device, according to Reuters. The project, codenamed "Transformer," is being developed by Amazon's devices and services unit. The move comes more than a decade after the company's last attempt at launching a smartphone, which ended in disaster with the Fire Phone.
Project details
Device to be AI-driven mobile hub
The Transformer project is still in its early stages, and details like pricing and launch timeline remain unclear. The device is being designed as a personalized, AI-driven mobile hub that can sync with Alexa, Amazon's home voice assistant. It could make shopping on Amazon, streaming Prime Video, listening to Amazon Music easier for users throughout the day.
Tech advancements
AI integration to lessen reliance on traditional app stores
A major focus of the Transformer project is to integrate artificial intelligence into the device. This could lessen the dependence on traditional app stores by allowing more direct, voice- or AI-led interactions. While Alexa would be a key feature of this new smartphone, it may not necessarily serve as its primary operating system.
Previous experience
Amazon's previous attempt at smartphone failed in 2014
Amazon's first foray into smartphones with the Fire Phone in 2014 under Jeff Bezos was a failure, ending within 14 months due to poor demand. The new effort is being led by a team called ZeroOne, headed by former Microsoft executive J Allard. They have been tasked with creating "breakthrough" hardware as part of this ambitious project.
Market strategy
Amazon considering both traditional and 'dumbphone' options
Amazon is said to be considering both a traditional smartphone and a simplified "dumbphone" with limited features. This could appeal to users wanting to reduce their screen time. The potential launch of this new device comes amid a weakening smartphone market, with global shipments expected to fall 13% in 2026 due to rising component costs, according to the International Data Corporation.