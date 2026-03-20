Amazon is developing AI smartphone: What to expect

Amazon is planning to re-enter the smartphone market with a new device, according to Reuters. The project, codenamed "Transformer," is being developed by Amazon's devices and services unit. The move comes more than a decade after the company's last attempt at launching a smartphone, which ended in disaster with the Fire Phone.

Project details Device to be AI-driven mobile hub The Transformer project is still in its early stages, and details like pricing and launch timeline remain unclear. The device is being designed as a personalized, AI-driven mobile hub that can sync with Alexa, Amazon's home voice assistant. It could make shopping on Amazon, streaming Prime Video, listening to Amazon Music easier for users throughout the day.

Tech advancements AI integration to lessen reliance on traditional app stores A major focus of the Transformer project is to integrate artificial intelligence into the device. This could lessen the dependence on traditional app stores by allowing more direct, voice- or AI-led interactions. While Alexa would be a key feature of this new smartphone, it may not necessarily serve as its primary operating system.

Advertisement

Previous experience Amazon's previous attempt at smartphone failed in 2014 Amazon's first foray into smartphones with the Fire Phone in 2014 under Jeff Bezos was a failure, ending within 14 months due to poor demand. The new effort is being led by a team called ZeroOne, headed by former Microsoft executive J Allard. They have been tasked with creating "breakthrough" hardware as part of this ambitious project.

Advertisement