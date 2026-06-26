Amazon knocks 43% off Roborock Qrevo S Pro to $399

Roborock Qrevo S Pro self-emptying dock

The Qrevo S Pro does more than just vacuum: it deep cleans floors, sanitizes and dries its own mop pads, and empties itself at its dock.

With powerful 18,500 Pa suction and smart mops that adapt to different surfaces, it's built for hassle-free cleaning.

Plus, features like lidar navigation and a dust bag that handles seven to nine weeks of debris collection mean you can pretty much forget about daily chores for a while.